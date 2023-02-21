—

One of the most loved Mardi Gras parties, this one has everything: a slow cruise through Sydney’s spectacular harbour; two levels, two DJs – DJ Argonaut and DJ Anvi ; and Kylie tunes spinning around all night: hits, rare cuts, b-sides, remixes. Plus, Melbourne’s own Millie Minogue performing with her dancers. You won’t want to miss a night like this.

When: Feb 23, 6pm

Where: Glass Island, 37 Bank St, Pyrmont

Tickets: from $95