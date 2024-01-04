Barry Keoghan’s Full Frontal Helps Sophie Ellis-Bextor Back Into The Charts

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor powered into the charts once again after 22 years, following an explicit scene in Saltburn featuring a very naked Barry Keoghan.

The iconic track takes centre stage in the final scene of Emerald Fennell’s latest film Saltburn. In the scene, Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver, is depicted dancing to the song naked in the titular British estate.

According to People Magazine, Murder on The Dancefloor received 1.5 million Spotify streams around the world on Dec. 31, marking a 340% increase from its listenership on New Year’s Eve 2022 and earning the track its debut placement on the streaming service’s global songs chart at No. 130.

The surge in streaming numbers for Murder on the Dancefloor follows the song’s rising popularity with TikTok users recreating Barry Keoghan’s dance moves from the film. Ellis-Bextor joined the trend on New Year’s eve, which may have contributed to increased Spotify engagement as well.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Recreates Scene

Pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor recreated the “Murder On The Dancefloor” scene from the British film Saltburn, with clothes on, to celebrate the New Year.

The singer thanked her fans for streaming the song, and retweeted a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that announced her 2001 hit had made its debut on Spotify’s chart for the first time.

Ellis-Bextor extended New Year wishes to everyone, expressing her gratitude with the words, “Wow.. thank you for all the Murder love. Happy new year! Xx”.

In an interview with People, Ellis-Bextor revealed that even though she was aware of the scene, the visual experience still caught her somewhat off guard. She reflected on her viewing of the scene, stating “Seeing it written down as a premise is different. I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song!”

‘I Really Enjoyed It’

She shared that she was given a scene synopsis prior to the film and saw Fennell’s name connected to the project.

“I already was familiar with her and how talented she is. I’ve seen Promising Young Woman and really enjoyed it”, she said.

“This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn’t have any context. I’ve got quite a quirky sense of humour anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out. I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it. I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it”, she said.

Saltburn is accessible for streaming in Australia and globally on Amazon Prime Video.