Bondi Beach Party

Bondi Beach Party

Arts & Entertainment Scene Events Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Lauren Frost
Lauren Frost
February 27, 2023

Surf, sun, sound. Twelve thousand people dancing joyfully beside one of the most famous beaches in the world. The all – Aussie DJ line up is incredible: dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas and DJ Dan Murphy.

Nicole Scherzinger To Headline Sydney WorldPride Bondi Beach Party

Couple that with a list of superstar entertainers led by the sensational Nicole Scherzinger. Pop-up performances, sustenance, and a steady flow of beats to take you through into the evening. 

When: Mar 4, 3 pm
Where: Bondi Beach
Tickets: from $179

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Rainbow Republic – WorldPride Closing Concert
February 27, 2023 | Lauren Frost

Rainbow Republic – WorldPride Closing Concert
Arts & Entertainment Scene Events Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Women In Film Festival, Cabaret & Beers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
February 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Women In Film Festival, Cabaret & Beers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Outdoor Cycling Classes To Miss Misfits: What’s On In Queer Sydney
February 23, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Outdoor Cycling Classes To Miss Misfits: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Sydney What's on