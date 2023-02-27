Bondi Beach Party

Surf, sun, sound. Twelve thousand people dancing joyfully beside one of the most famous beaches in the world. The all – Aussie DJ line up is incredible: dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas and DJ Dan Murphy.

Couple that with a list of superstar entertainers led by the sensational Nicole Scherzinger. Pop-up performances, sustenance, and a steady flow of beats to take you through into the evening.

When: Mar 4, 3 pm

Where: Bondi Beach

Tickets: from $179