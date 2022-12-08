—

American international popstar Nicole Scherzinger will be headlining the Sydney WorldPride 2023 Bondi Beach Party, which takes place on March 4.

Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and for international hit songs such as “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons”. She was also a presenter on Australia’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

She will be joined by an all-Australian DJ line-up including dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas and DJ Dan Murphy.

‘A Uniquely Australian Experience’

In a statement, Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett celebrated the news, saying, “I am beyond excited to be welcoming Nicole Scherzinger to Sydney for her only performance at Sydney WorldPride.

“Nicole Scherzinger’s performances are always electric and she is sure to raise the temperature at this sizzling beach party!

“Bondi Beach Party will be a uniquely Australian experience, so I’m particularly pleased Sydney WorldPride will be showcasing an all-Australian DJ line-up, sharing the sound of Australia’s club scene with the world.”

Advertisement

Tickets Go On Sale December 9

Remaining WorldPride tickets for the Bondi Beach Party, Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert, Domain Dance Party, and Rainbow Republic will go on sale to the general public on Friday December 9.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com