Bosco Banned From X After Impersonating Official Drag Race Account

Celebrity Entertainment
Lydia Jupp
July 17, 2025
Image: hereisbosco/Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars contestant Bosco has been banned from X after she hilariously began impersonating the official Drag Race account.

On July 15, the queen, who is in the running for season 10’s spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, changed her profile picture to match the official Drag Race account, and edited her bio to read “Definitely not Bosco.”

Adopting the tone of Drag Race’s usual promotional posts on social media, Bosco started unleashing the her posts upon the internet, initially promoting herself before she descended into general chaos.

“For the first time in Drag Race #HERstory we have given RuPaul a gun,” one post read, alongside the hashtag #whyitgottabestrapped.

In another, she said “If Raven and Raja do not give ‘Top Toot of the Week’ to Bosco this week we will be terminating their contracts with @WorldofWonder.”

When Season 10 star Denali replied “lollllllll” to one post, Bosco fired right back with, “You were eliminated! But your voice still matters. Are you #TeamBosco?”

God forbid a girl have a hobby

Unfortunately, X’s authenticity page forbids impersonation of other accounts, and Bosco’s account was quickly deleted.

“You may not impersonate other identities of individuals, groups, or organizations to deceive others,” the rules read. “Although you are not required to display your real identity on your profile, your account should not use false profile information to impersonate others.”

However, fellow Drag Race contestants are delighting in their sister’s silly behaviour.

“[R}est in peace bosco’s twitter. it was worth it” wrote Season 16’s Suzie Toot.

“[S]ick to my fucking stomach,” said Season 12 queen, Jan.

Although Bosco may have lost her X privileges, the ban hasn’t gotten her down. Over on Instagram, she’s been sharing memes with the #freebosco, and we’ll always have the screenshots to look back at fondly.

