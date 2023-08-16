Bradley Cooper Set To Play Bisexual American Conductor Leonard Bernstein In ‘Maestro’

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
August 16, 2023
Bradley Cooper Set To Play Bisexual American Conductor Leonard Bernstein In ‘Maestro’
Image: Trailer Screenshots

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) is set to star in an upcoming drama about the life of bisexual American conductor Leonard Bernstein. 

The film, called Maestro, is also directed by Cooper as well. 

‘Towering And Fearless Love Story’

The official logline of the movie reads, “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Bernstein is best known for his work on the Broadway musical West Side Story. During his long career he won seven Emmys, two Tonys, and 16 Grammys.

Back in March 2022, Variety reported that Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) is set to play one of Leonard Bernstein’s lovers.

Maestro also stars Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sarah Silverman (Battle of the Sexes), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Alexa Swinton (Old), Michael Urie (Single All The Way), Miriam Shor (Younger), Gideon Glick (The Other Two).

Speaking to Variety about playing Bernstein, Cooper said, “All I wanted was to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s ‘Opus 35’ in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously.”

First Trailer Released

The first trailer was released this week. 

Maestro is premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September before going to select theatres in November, before finally landing on Netflix on December 20.

Following 2018’s A Star Is Born, which received eight Oscar nominations, this is Cooper’s second time directing. 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Red, White & Royal Blue Sex Scene Goes Viral
August 15, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Red, White & Royal Blue Sex Scene Goes Viral
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Drag Race Down Under Was A Roller Coaster Ride, Says Ivanna Drink
August 15, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Drag Race Down Under Was A Roller Coaster Ride, Says Ivanna Drink
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Queer Indian Film Pine Cone Makes Its Australian Premier
August 14, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Queer Indian Film Pine Cone Makes Its Australian Premier
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Ivory Glaze Reveals The Reason She Fainted On Drag Race Down Under Season 3
August 14, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Ivory Glaze Reveals The Reason She Fainted On Drag Race Down Under Season 3
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Heartstopper Actor Joe Locke Comes Out As Gay
August 12, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Heartstopper Actor Joe Locke Comes Out As Gay
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Barbie Faces Bans In Middle East For ‘Promoting Homosexuality’
August 11, 2023 | Christine Lai

Barbie Faces Bans In Middle East For ‘Promoting Homosexuality’
Arts & Entertainment Screen