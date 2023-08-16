Bradley Cooper Set To Play Bisexual American Conductor Leonard Bernstein In ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) is set to star in an upcoming drama about the life of bisexual American conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film, called Maestro, is also directed by Cooper as well.

‘Towering And Fearless Love Story’

The official logline of the movie reads, “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Bernstein is best known for his work on the Broadway musical West Side Story. During his long career he won seven Emmys, two Tonys, and 16 Grammys.

Back in March 2022, Variety reported that Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) is set to play one of Leonard Bernstein’s lovers.

Maestro also stars Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sarah Silverman (Battle of the Sexes), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Alexa Swinton (Old), Michael Urie (Single All The Way), Miriam Shor (Younger), Gideon Glick (The Other Two).

Speaking to Variety about playing Bernstein, Cooper said, “All I wanted was to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s ‘Opus 35’ in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously.”

First Trailer Released

The first trailer was released this week.

Maestro is premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September before going to select theatres in November, before finally landing on Netflix on December 20.

Following 2018’s A Star Is Born, which received eight Oscar nominations, this is Cooper’s second time directing.