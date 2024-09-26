Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”

Chappell Roan has clarified her stance on voting on TikTok after facing criticism online earlier this week for saying she felt no pressure to endorse Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the rising queer pop star was at the centre of discourse when pop culture account Pop Flop posted a quote from an interview with The Guardian saying that she had issues with both sides of the 2024 election. Many interpreted the quote to mean that Roan was taking a centrist stance; however, it failed to include the part where she advocated for progressive causes like trans rights and Palestinian aid.

Now, Roan has provided further comments about the election with two videos that express her issues with US politics in no uncertain terms while also addressing who she would be planning to vote for. “If you read my full interviews,” she said, “if you know anything about me and what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signalling.”

Taking direct aim at people who suggested her politics were Reublican, she said: “So hear it from my mouth if you’re still wondering: no, I’m not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions, and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

Further comments from Chappell Roan

Yet less than 24 hours later, Roan felt the need to post another video as she felt her words were being skewed further. “I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies,” she said. “Fuck Trump, for fucking real, but fuck some of the shit that gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you – and more so Palestine and every marginalised community in the world.”

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Roan continued: “I’m not going to settle for the options that are in front of me, and you’re not going to make me feel bad for that. So yeah, I’m voting for fucking Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.

“If you look at my statement and you’re still saying ‘Oh, she’s playing both sides,’ you’re not getting it. I’m not playing both sides, I’m critiquing both sides because they’re both so fucked up. Yes, one’s obviously better than the other, but Jesus Christ, I hope you don’t settle for what we have.”

Responses to Roan’s new comments were largely positive, many praising her for sticking up for what she believes in. “I can’t believe you guys are giving her grief for standing by her principles,” said user @menkhumemes, and @kendallhosseini suggested the need to clarify is ridiculous: “Her stance was very clear from the beginning, a lot of people are just very stupid.”

These two videos cap off an intense month for Roan, where she’s been at the centre of a major discussion about toxic fandom, celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and performed at the VMAs while taking home Best New Artist.