It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. In five days time celebrations will be kicking off across Australia. Following the year that we have had, it is more than welcome!

With restrictions and circumstances continuously changing around Victoria and NSW, we decided to take a look into where and how we can celebrate Christmas 2020.

As of midnight December 18, a permit system will be in place for all NSW residents travelling to Victoria, residents from other states travelling through NSW and Victorians visiting NSW and returning home. Anyone trying to enter Victoria from the Northern Beaches and other NSW exposure sites (red zone) will not be permitted to enter. (Check the DHHS, Victoria website for the latest updates.)

Across in Western Australia they are restricting people entering that come from NSW due to the Northern Beaches outbreak and NSW is now classified as ‘medium risk’. As a result, travel from NSW is no longer permitted, unless you are an exempt traveller. This also applies to anyone who may have been in NSW since December 11 and hasn’t completed 14 days in a lower risk state or territory.

As for QLD from 1am AEST Sunday, December 20, a person entering Queensland who has been in NSW after 1am December 11 must apply for and receive a Queensland Border Declaration Pass.

South Australia remains open to NSW, despite declaring it a hotspot.

Advertisement Brighton Street reserve in Petersham which is an in-person service. On December 24 the church will continue with the celebrations holding an online webinar for Online Christmas Eve Carol Service at 8pm.

If a religious Christmas is not for you there are other alternatives for this part of the holiday period.

Stonewall Hotel is holding an event hosted by Miss Stonewall Skye Paez “Bring Back My Girls: Xmas Edition.” Or you can head over to the Oxford Hotel where they are holding a drag show “The Christmas Eve Edition: 2 Bloke Girls,” whilst over at Universal they have a My Big Fat Greek Christmas.

At The Beresford they have a drag extravaganza which is being held by the pub in conjunction with Absolut over both December 23 and 24. Entitled, Absolut-ly Christmas featuring – Minnie Cooper, Jacqui St Hyde, Mynx Moscato, Troy Stone and Tora Hymen.

On Christmas day at 10 Metropolitan Community Church, Sydney, is holding a Christmas Day Worship and then you can meet them over at the Petersham RSL at 11:30am for Christmas Day lunch.

However, the community is coming together at Sircuit. Queerspace has organised a Free Christmas Breakfast and are so excited to announce that their annual free Queerspace breakfast on Christmas morning will go ahead in a COVID-safe manner.

After the breakfast is over you can make your way to Northcote at All Nations Park, where there is Rainbow Village Christmas Day Picnic which is an all ages picnic for LGBTQI people, friends, families and allies. There will be music, games and good times. Free snacks and drinks, BYO rug and dinner. Supported by Your Community Health, and funded by Darebin City Council Community Grants.

Most events will need to have booked, be sure to book and ensure that it meets COVID-safe requirements. Be sure that no matter what you organise or want to do that you check the relevant state government requirements around numbers at events, homes and gatherings.

For New South Wales head here.

For Victoria Head here.