—

Each Monday of Midsumma will focus on a new art form at ‘Crafty Queers’! There are three sessions where you can sit back and get the creative juices flowing as you sip on a glass of sparkling or soft drink, with drinks available at bar prices. Feel free to BYO nibbles as well! The sessions include Gay Life Drawing with Jean-Luc Syndikas, live drag makeup tutorial with Ruby Slippers, and paint your inner queen with Art Simone.

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

When: January 23, January 30, February 6, 6:30pm

Tickets: from $28