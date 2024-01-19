Dancing With The Queens Presents: Love Is In The Air

To celebrate the start of 2024, Dancing With The Queens are kicking off with their first event of the year, Love Is In The Air. The event will take place at the home of Dancing With The Queens, The Casa Mia family restaurant in Raceview, Ipswich on Saturday, February 3.

With a night of fun, food and fabulous entertainment Love Is In The Air promises to be an event for anyone, whether you’re already loved up or looking for that special someone this Valentine’s Day Month.

Hosted By Justine Deeva

The event will be hosted by Justine Deeva who will be joined by her co-host Aurora Arsenic. Joining them on stage will be showgirls Miss Veeta, Ell’e Gant’e, Camilla and special guest Arbil Latrene and Floor Hostess Heather Daze.

Tickets are available in general seating for the night of entertainment or VIP tickets can be purchased for an extra special experience. VIP ticket holders can enjoy a drink on arrival, front-row seating and a buffet dinner to accompany their evening of entertainment. Individual tickets and group bookings are also available on request.

Dancing With The Queens offers fabulous drag events outside of Brisbane’s standard city and Valley scene, located just outside of Ipswich their events take place on the first Saturday of each Month at the Casa Mia Family Restaurant.

Drag In Its Purest Form

Nate and AJ are proud owners of these regular events and pride themselves on providing a safe space for people to enjoy themselves.

“Dancing With The Queens came to Ipswich with a vision of bringing back Drag to its purest form so that people of all ages can enjoy a family friendly show. We pride ourselves in making sure that everyone has the most memorable and enjoyable time possible whilst attending our events.”

Having established their event business in 2019 they have a strong focus on local drag and affordable events “Our vision for this show is to bring some of worlds best performers to the local Ipswich area at an affordable Price. We run this business as a passionate hobby of ours and love putting these shows together for the local community to come along and have a night to remember.”

More information on events with Dancing With The Queens head to dancingwiththequeens.com

When: February 3 at 6pm

Where: Casa Mia Restaurant, 250 South Station Road, Raceview QLD