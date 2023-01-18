—

Join Justin Sider, infamous drag king, heartbreaker, booty shaker, and competitive lap dancer, for an hour-long hilarious musical drag show that is both a journey of self-discovery and dick recovery. Justin sider uses live dance, singing, rapping and storytelling to explore themes of gender, queerness, body positivity and mental health.

If challenging gender stereotypes and toxic masculinity through comedy is up your alley, come along to Dickless for a laugh-filled night of queer fun.

Where: The Butterfly Club – Upstairs, 5 Carson Pl, Melbourne

When: February 8, 10, 11, 5:15pm

Tickets: from $28