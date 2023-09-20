Down Under’s Newest Drag Super Star Isis Avis Loren Reveals The Secret Behind Her Runway Looks

Down Under has a new drag superstar! Melbourne Queen, Isis Avis Loren, was crowned the winner of Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in September – the first Australian to win the title.

Talking to Star Observer about how she feels after this incredible accomplishment, Isis, 33, shared, “It’s absolutely incredible! I am over the moon, over the world.”

“I feel very grateful and thankful for the experience, and for all the love I’ve received.”

The Snatch Game

The Snatch Game, a fan favourite, was also Isis’s favourite Maxi challenge.

In it she portrayed fashion designer Donatella Versace.

“That was really fun. I surprised myself, a little bit, with how well I did because Snatch Game is a really tough game to play. There’s a lot of contributing factors and skills that you need.”

She continued, “So, to have so much fun with it, and to banter with Ru and that was the most surprising and the most fun I had.”

Over 15 Years Of Sewing And Design Experience

Throughout the competition, Isis showcased a portfolio of original gowns, frocks, and fashion creations on the runway.

“I created about half of them. I sewed about four or five for the actual show and then I pulled three or four from my pre-existing wardrobe, that I could upgrade, or slot in.

“So, a good portion, maybe about 60 percent were mine, from my own hands. But otherwise, the other ones, I had a hand in all design-wise.”

She started to sew at the end of high school, 15 years ago. After graduating from University, Isis gained more experience working with the couture houses in Melbourne.

“I went to the couture houses in Melbourne and did a lot of work with them, and got wonderful experience from them. Then I branched out on my own and did my own thing, and ventured into drag, and here we are.”

Isis Avis Loren’s Drag Name Origin Story

Isis Avis Loren’s drag name comes from “the Egyptian goddess of love and wisdom and magic in ancient Egyptian culture.”

Avis is an amalgamation of her grandmothers’ names, Angela and Mavis, “who both know how to sew and are very creative. The matriarchs of each of our families,” Isis shared.

Loren comes from the famous Italian Hollywood film star Sophia Loren.

“Because she’s a star and I’m a star – so it worked really well,” Isis explained.

‘Big Advocate Of Taking Care Of Your Mental Health’

With a competitive Season Three coming to a close, Isis wanted to stress the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.

“I am a big advocate of taking care of your mental health.” she shared.

“It’s really important to be able to reach out to professionals, but also friends and family, to talk about how we’re feeling and how we’re mentally coping with life and stresses.

“Even the good times, sometimes, can throw spanners in the works, and we don’t know how to deal with them. So to be able to have a place where you can talk about how you’re dealing with things, and where your mind is at is really important.”

Isis added, “I’ve been going through the psychology process for a number of years now, and it’s been valuable to the quality of my life, and the quality of life of those people around me.”