Chicago drag queen Ari Gato performed Beyonce’s latest single “Break My Soul” minutes after its release at an LGBTQI club where club members erupted into cheers last week.

The ‘Who Run The World? Girls’ singer surprise dropped “Break My Soul” in anticipation of her seventh solo studio album “Renaissance”. The song has already been labelled a queer anthem by LGBTQ+ fans all over.

Break My Soul

This has been one of my favorite songs for as long as I can remember (the last 52 minutes). The lyrics REALLY. spoke to me 💖 enjoy! pic.twitter.com/MD1oSdCGBJ — ❤️‍🔥Ariana L. Gato❤️‍🔥 (@the_ari_gato) June 21, 2022

Fifty two minutes after the song’s release, Ari Gato posted a video of her performing to the single, while strutting in heels and dancing with the occasional flip of a hair and sassy spins.

“This has been 1 of my favourite songs for as long as I can remember (the last 52 minutes). The lyrics REALLY spoke to me, enjoy!” said Ari Gato, sharing the video with her fans on Twitter.

Beyonce Released ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

On Thursday, Beyonce dropped the stunning album cover.“act i RENAISSANCE 7.29,” she posted on social media..

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyonce said on Instagram

Album Will Have 16 Songs

“Renaissance” will have 16 songs on the album, arriving 29 July and is subtitled ‘act i’, which suggests that there will be more to come in a larger project from her first solo album since “Lemonade”. “Break My Soul” samples Robin S’ classic track “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode”.

The song includes lyrics: “Now I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive / Damn they work me so damn hard / Work by nine then off past 5 / And they work my nerves / That’s why I cannot sleep at night”. She sings of searching for a foundation for new motivation, “I’m on that new vibration”.

The fun and disco upbeat track is co-produced by Christoper “Tricky” Stewart and The-Dream, the team which brought the fan-favourite track “Single Ladies”. Also in the writing credits are Jay-Z, BlaqnimilD (who produced the Big Freedia “Explode” sample), and Fred McFarlane and Allen George (producers of Robin S’ “Show Me Love”). Tricky and The-Dream have also worked on big hits including Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Mary J.Blige’s “Just Fine”.





