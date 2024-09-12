Drag Race Down Under Star Joins Dragula Season 6 

The full cast for Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 6 is officially here, and Drag Race Down Under queen Yuri Guaii has officially been announced to join the cast of the show.

The sixth season of the Emmy-winning drag show is set to begin airing on October 1st 2024. Hosted as always by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet (who recently announced they’re coming to Dead by Daylight), the series is set to premiere on Shudder and see 12 queens compete with their best horror and gothic-inspired looks.

Yuri Guaii, who now goes as just Yuri, announced her participation in the series on Instagram with a stunning look and great excitement:

Having previously placed 6th in Drag Race Down Under season 2, the New Zealand queen is the second girl from the Ru-niverse to star on Dragula after Drag Race season 5 alumni Jade Jolie.

Joining Yuri this season is Majesty, the runner-up of Dragula season 2, as well as 10 other drag artists, such as Scylla, Asia Consent, Jaharia and and Aurora Gozmic, who’ll all be competing for the season 6 crown.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Dracmorda Boulet said of season 6: “The cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold.

“Everything is bigger, better, and more developed this year from the challenges and themes to the locations and looks, but you see it especially in the exterminations,” Dracmorda continued. “Every single episode pushes the envelope on terror and shows the cast facing their worst fears, and it’s very compelling. This is absolutely our best season yet.”

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 6 starts airing later this year on October 1st, and will be available via OutTV and Shudder.