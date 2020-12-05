—

Comedy, representation and Dungeons And Dragons: the hit Australian podcast Dungeons And Drag Queers are returning to the stage with special guest Jordan Raskopoulos.

The fantasy roleplaying game Dungeons And Dragons has only recently been accepted into mainstream culture with shows like Stranger Things glamourising its unique ability to bring people together. But, for pretty much any other time in its history (ie. every high school film ever), it has mostly been associated with that group of “weird” kids who nobody liked at school.

Considering this, it’s no surprise that I not only resonate with the game itself, but also as a kid from the 90s who spent most of his school life being ostracised for being queer and brown by my school peers and teachers alike.

In 2018, a few mates and I began taking the game from my small apartment to the basement of the Imperial Hotel hoping that we’d get at least a couple of people to come watch our comedy antics, campy characters and very queer costumes. Turns out, we got more than a few. Every month we managed to meet a new, almost secret group of enthusiasts who would come and share the unique space with us. It was at that point that I realised that the experience of finding escapism, acceptance and joy from the game wasn’t just a me-thing. It was a universally queer-feeling. I was in a beautiful community but we just hadn’t the opportunity to have an event like this, created by us, for us.

After a long-hiatus, our small yet powerful Dungeons & Drag Queers crew are incredibly excited to be bringing our live show back on Wednesday, December 9 at 6.30pm guest starring the amazing Jordan Raskopoulos.

If you’ve never experienced a Dungeons And Dragons show before, it’s just the same as any other comedy show (minus terrible straight guys complaining about their wives.) Enjoy jokes made up on the spot, campy humour and most importantly a fun space for all to be welcomed.

Dungeons & Drag Queers kicks off at 6.30pm at the Giant Dwarf, starring Peak Distapan, Candice Gallimore, Jack Gorman, AJ Lamarque, and Jordan Raskopoulos. For tickets and info visit www.giantdwarf.com.au