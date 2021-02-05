—

Fans of legendary musician and producer Sophie Xeon have launched a petition in the wake of her death, asking NASA and the International Astronomical Union to name a recently discovered planet in her honour.

The artist fell while climbing up to watch the full moon earlier this week. She was 34.

“Her messages, actions, and music left an insurmountable impression on many LGBTQIA+ individuals. She always pushed a message of individuality and expressing your true self which resonated throughout everything she did,” wrote founder of the petition Christian Arroyo.

The planet, TOI 1338 b, was discovered in 2019 and is circumbinary, meaning it orbits two stars. It also bears a striking resemblance to the pastel cover of Sophie’s Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides 2018 Grammy nominated debut album.

The petition currently has over 66,000 signatories, with the number growing every minute. It was shared by the likes of Charli XCX, a friend and collaborator of Sophie’s.

The petition is expected to reach its goal of 75,000 signatures later today, considering its buzz online. Arroryo wrote an update this morning thanking everyone for their support.

“It warms my heart to see how many people are coming together in remembrance of SOPHIE. She may be gone, but her influence will live on through us!”