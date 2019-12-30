—

“When you look into the looking glass, see yourself at ChillOut” Katherine Woolgramme, Chillout 2020 Ambassador

The biggest and longest running country queer pride event in Australia returns to the Hepburn Shire, providing a relaxing change of gears to your pride season with plenty of queer celebration.

ChillOut 2020, helmed by new Festival Director Michelle Bauer, welcomes the theme Through the Looking Glass- Alice in Spa Wonderland.’ Victoria’s ‘treat yourself’ capital Daylesford is the ultimate getaway to relax and unwind, and just over an hour from

Melbourne, so why wouldn’t you want to?

Shifting the festivals focus from partying to health and wellbeing, the program includes two big world record challenges attempts, coupled with your favourite events from the Barn Dance, Drag Bar at the Daylesford, Carnival and more. It’s the same fabulous program with some fun new challenges in the mix.

Come be a part of breaking the world largest human rainbow on Saturday as more than 30,000 community members come together to show the world just how queer we are. And Sunday before the Parade, pour yourself a cup of ambition and join the attempt for the world’s longest line of dancing drag queens, as we all drag up as the iconic Dolly Parton.

ChillOut Festival runs March 5 to 9 in Daylesford in the Hepburn Shire.