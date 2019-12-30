—

Celebrating 30 years of queer cinematic excitement and expression, the Melbourne Queer Film Festival returns for its biggest program yet.

Originally part of the Midsumma Festival, the largest queer film event of the Southern Hemisphere continues to grow in 2020, as screenings expand from the city centre to the surrounding suburbs.

“Last year we expanded south of the Yarra river for the first time in years to the Jam Factory, and that enabled us to achieve our largest audience attendance ever in the festival’s history,” said CEO Maxwell Gratton. “This is something we are very much

looking forward to building on for our 30th anniversary.”

The festival will continue its full suite of events and screenings at Village Cinema Jam Factory, and Cinema Nova Carlton North, as well as the Capitol Theatre on Swanston St opposite the Town Hall. Due to renovations and improvements ACMI will be out of action during the festival. “Branching out to other cinemas has allowed us to increase screenings, as well as the accessibility for audiences to be a part of the festival,” Gratton says.

“Accessibility is the key and having screenings out of the city in more cinemas makes it easier for new and returning audience to see queer cinema, allowing MQFF to be as accessible as possible.”

Every year MQFF brings the best in new Australian and international queer cinema to audiences in Melbourne and around Victoria, which will continue for their 30th anniversary.

While the full festival program won’t be released until February, that doesn’t mean you can’t grab your festival passes right now. See all the films on an All-In-Pass, or pick a pass with the number of screenings you would like to attend. You can book up

to two tickets per film, and then you are all ready to reserve your screenings as soon as the full program is released.

Pitch, Pleez! Returns, fostering local queer filmmaking talent, and MQFF will once again be heading to the Coburg Drive-In. Where you can sit back and watch that perverse paean to the late-night double feature, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival runs March 12 to 22, with Encore Screenings on Monday, March 23.

Full details at mqff.com.au.