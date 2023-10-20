Former Disney Channel Star Franek Walker Says Creating OnlyFans Content Is A Confidence Booster

Former Disney Channel actor Franek Walker turned OnlyFans sensual content creator has moved into more collaborative adult content.

Walker, 28, is best known for his role as Sebastian on Disney Channel’s Do dzwonka, the Polish version of As the Bell Rings, a comedy sketch show.

The Australian version of As the Bell Rings aired from 2007 to 2011.

‘I Got A Lot Of Attention Right After I Started’

According to an interview with Brazilian news site Observatorio dos Famosos, after the cancellation of Do dzwonka, Walker came to the conclusion that he “didn’t have the same passion for acting” as his co-stars.

“I quickly realised that I didn’t have the same passion for acting as them [his castmates]. Or maybe I didn’t have that much drive. There were so many adults around us who made us feel like we would never be good enough, but still wanted us to smile all the time and be the perfect Disney stars.”

Walker moved into modelling, and then during the pandemic, the idea of OnlyFans appeared on his radar.

He explained, “It was when the first lockdown happened and I wasn’t travelling and working as much as usual! I had a lot more free time. I was lying in bed, checking out all the funny locations I could find: I saw a lot of memes and TikToks about OnlyFans and posted – as a joke – a ‘Should I start my OnlyFans?’ poll.

“The reaction was huge, people started writing to me that they were waiting for this and stuff like that – of course a lot of them weren’t completely serious – but I got a lot of attention, right after I started. And I feel like it was a great decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ▲ Franek Walker ▲ 👑 (@franekskywalker)

More Collaborative Adult Content

At first, his OnlyFans account was exclusively “sensual content”

At the time, he said, “My OnlyFans is more about art than just sex – you’ll have to wait and see because I have some ideas for combining those two in a creative way.”

However, according to a report by Queerty, Walker has since moved toward more collaborative adult content.

Talking about the positives of starting an OnlyFans account he shared that it has been a “HUGE confidence booster.”

Walker said, “I really like that on OnlyFans you get a lot of positivity from people – you share your content with people who like you enough to subscribe to you – so the vast majority of feedback you get is super positive – HUGE confidence booster. My followers are amazing – they always motivate me to work hard in the gym and find new ways to create something new. “

Speaking about the makeup of his audience, he said, “It’s probably 99% male – I’m always surprised when I see a girl there – but it’s really cool that there are girls interested in my content.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ▲ Franek Walker ▲ 👑 (@franekskywalker)

Disney Star Dan Benson Started An OnlyFans In 2022

In July 2022, another former Disney Channel actor Dan Benson, 34, started an OnlyFans account.

However, unlike Walker, Benson will not have sex with men on camera.

In an interview with Page Six in 2023, Benson shared, “I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it.”

Benson is best known for his roles as Zeke on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and voicing Ethan on Rick and Morty.