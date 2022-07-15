—

G Flip has said that their song GAY 4 ME was for their girlfriend Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

The Aussie non-binary singer sang the love song at a private event in Melbourne this week. They delivered a passionate rendition of the track while on stage. The event was hosted by a footwear retail chain that recently announced a partnership with the musician where they would be the new brand ambassador for their genderless clothing range.

Selling Sunset reality television star. The couple have been together for several months.

GAY 4 ME

GAY 4 ME includes raunchy lyrics like, “She’s telling me our sex was so great / And I know that she masturbates / To the memories we made / And thinks of me ‘ cause she knows.”

The musician’s Get Me Outta Here music video was released in May this year which showed the couple making out in a number of places, including a convenience store. Their relationship began shortly after Stause was cast as G Flip’s love interest for the production of the video.

Stause, a former actress on the American television soap opera Days of Our Lives was previously in a relationship with her reality tv co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim but the pair broke it off because they had differing views on what their future looked like.

Stause confirmed that she was in a relationship with the non-binary musician.

Not A Stereotypical Relationship

Following the public announcement, the actress posted a video to her social media that described the differences between sex and gender. Her caption read, “For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused.”

In a recent conversation with Vogue, Stause described the relationship she had with G Flip as one that wasn’t “stereotypical” where they offered “each other love and support no matter what form it takes.”

In an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the musician praised Stause, stating that they were “very fortunate to have her in my life.” They added, “We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

Being Non Binary

G Flip also released a new video for International Non Binary Peoples Day. “I know if I had a song about being non binary as a kid it would’ve help me understand myself. Hopefully this song can be that for someone else, it’s called ‘Waste Of Space’. No matter how you identify you are not a waste of space,” G Flip posted on social media.









