Gay Miniseries Fellow Travelers Release Date Announced

The upcoming gay miniseries Fellow Travelers, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, is set to stream Paramount+ in Australia on October 28.

The eight-episode historical fiction miniseries was created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia), adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

Follows Gay Couple Living In Washington DC During McCarthy-Era

Bailey (Bridgerton) and Bomer (Magic Mike) play a gay couple living in 1950s Washington DC during the McCarthy-era.

Bomer plays Hawkins Fuller, a work-focused political operative. Bailey plays Tim Laughlin, a religious and idealistic young university graduate.

The pair start a romance amidst the backdrop of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare witchhunt for “subversives and sexual deviants.”

Sex Scene Will ‘Ring As Highly Authentic To Gay Men’

According to Variety, the series will follow Laughlin and Fuller as the cross paths through “the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

In a June interview with Vanity Fair, producer Robbie Rogers talked about Bomer and Bailey’s onscreen chemistry and the movie’s sex scenes, which according to the article, “will ring as highly authentic to gay men, and mark uncharted territory for mainstream dramatic TV.”

“Not that it will be shocking to people, but I hope when people watch it, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They really went for it,’” Rogers said.

Bailey added, “The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance—and that is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk.”

“Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power.”

“I will be so interested to see how people respond to it,” Bailey said.

“To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”

The series also stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Jelani Alladin (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Linus Roache (My Policeman), Will Brill (The OA), Chris Bauer (Sully), Christine Horne (Degrassi: Next Class).