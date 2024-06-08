‘Hadestown’ Set To Finally Arrive In Australia In Early 2025

This post also appeared on CityHub.

Multi-Tony winning and queer favourite musical Hadestown is set to finally make its Australian debut in February 2025 at the Theatre Royal Sydney.

The ‘big, beautiful and emotionally blasting’ musical (The Guardian UK) opened on Broadway in 2019, which earned it eight Tonys – including Best Musical and Best Original Score – as well as a Grammy for its music. Five years later, its Broadway run isn’t over, with Hadestown still regularly selling out shows.

Telling a reimagined version of a legendary Greek myth, Hadestown tells two dual stories – one of musician Orpheus as he tries to save his love Eurydice from an industrialised Underworld, and the other of its king: Hades and his wife Persephone.

The musical was created by Anaïs Mitchell and began life as an indie theatre project, before Hadestown grew to become the huge, genre-melding musical that it is today in collaboration with Rachel Chavkin that Vogue says will become ‘your next musical theatre obsession.’

Furthermore, Hadestown has always cast people of all backgrounds and sexualities in each production of the show, which has guaranteed its reputation as an LGBTQIA+ favourite.

Who will be producing Sydney’s Hadestown premiere?

The Australian production of Hadestown will be presented by Opera Australia and the JONES Theatrical Group, both being extremely excited to bring the beloved musical down under.

Jo Davies, Opera Australia’s Artistic Director, said the following: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re able to bring this incredible new musical to Australia for the first time, and I’m sure it will be as adored here as it has been overseas, finding a new legion of fans.

“Creator and writer Anaïs Mitchell is just such an amazing talent, I’m very much looking forward to working with her and her team to realise this production here.”

JONES Theatrical Group’s Suzanne Jones is similarly excited for Australian audiences to discover the musical, which she had high praise for. “Hadestown is one Broadway musical experience you remember forever. It is magical, bold, exciting and full of love and promise. It transports the audience in a way only great theatre can.”

Auditions and waitlist

Open call auditions for the Australian production of Hadestown are set to take place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of June in both Sydney and Melbourne.

No further information is currently available about dates for the show, other than that it’s opening in February 2025. Cast members have also not been announced.

In the meantime, sign up for the waitlist on the official website to keep up to date on when tickets go live.