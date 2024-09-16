Jodie Foster Calls Wife “Love Of My Life” In Emotional First Emmy Win Speech

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen
Josh Kerwick
September 16, 2024
Jodie Foster Calls Wife “Love Of My Life” In Emotional First Emmy Win Speech
Image: Still from 'True Detective: Night Country'. Source: IMDb

Legendary lesbian actress Jodie Foster has finally picked up her first Emmy today, winning Lead Actress in a Limited Series for True Detective: Night Country

The veteran actress starred as police chief Liz Danvers in the latest season of the anthology show to widespread critical acclaim, with many comparisons to her Oscar-winning turn as Clarice Starling in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs

Foster’s nomination for True Detective was her 4th Emmy acting nomination across her career, and she was up against Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Juno Temple and Sofia Vergara in this year’s category. However, she was finally able to take home the golden statue today and received an uproarious standing ovation for her victory. 

After being presented the award by Greta Lee and Lily Gladstone, Foster began her speech: “This is an incredibly emotional moment for me because True Detective: Night Country was just a magical experience, and it all comes from the top; the beautiful, talented Issa López.” (López is the showrunner of Night Country.)

Foster continued and thanked the crew she worked with in Iceland and her “partner in crime” Kali Reis, but her most notable praise went to the Indigenous people and stories that True Detective: Night Country is built upon.

“[Thanks] mostly to the Inupiaq and Inuit people of Northern Alaska, they just told us their stories and allowed us to listen,” Foster said. “That was just a blessing, it was love, love, love. 

“When you feel that something amazing happens, it’s deep and wonderful, and it’s older than this place and this time. That’s just the message, that love and work equals art.” Jodie Foster concluded her speech by thanking her wife Alexandra Hedison, and left the stage to further applause.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Cher Ends Attempt To Gain Conservatorship Over Her Son
September 15, 2024 | Michael James

Cher Ends Attempt To Gain Conservatorship Over Her Son
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
Hannah Conda To Co-Host Brisbane Pride Pet Parade
September 15, 2024 | Michael James

Hannah Conda To Co-Host Brisbane Pride Pet Parade
Arts & Entertainment Community News News Queensland News
Missy Higgins Tops ARIA Charts With Her Latest Album
September 15, 2024 | Michael James

Missy Higgins Tops ARIA Charts With Her Latest Album
Arts & Entertainment Music News
Steve-O Changes Implant Plans After ‘Profound’ Conversation With A Trans Person
September 14, 2024 | Michael James

Steve-O Changes Implant Plans After ‘Profound’ Conversation With A Trans Person
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
Will Kostakis Wins Prime Minister’s Literary Award With Queer YA Novel
September 14, 2024 | Michael James

Will Kostakis Wins Prime Minister’s Literary Award With Queer YA Novel
Arts & Entertainment Community Spotlight National News News
Kyle And Jackie O Newsreader Brooklyn Ross Announces Engagement
September 14, 2024 | Michael James

Kyle And Jackie O Newsreader Brooklyn Ross Announces Engagement
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity New South Wales News News Victorian News