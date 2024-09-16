Jodie Foster Calls Wife “Love Of My Life” In Emotional First Emmy Win Speech

Legendary lesbian actress Jodie Foster has finally picked up her first Emmy today, winning Lead Actress in a Limited Series for True Detective: Night Country.

The veteran actress starred as police chief Liz Danvers in the latest season of the anthology show to widespread critical acclaim, with many comparisons to her Oscar-winning turn as Clarice Starling in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs.

Foster’s nomination for True Detective was her 4th Emmy acting nomination across her career, and she was up against Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Juno Temple and Sofia Vergara in this year’s category. However, she was finally able to take home the golden statue today and received an uproarious standing ovation for her victory.

After being presented the award by Greta Lee and Lily Gladstone, Foster began her speech: “This is an incredibly emotional moment for me because True Detective: Night Country was just a magical experience, and it all comes from the top; the beautiful, talented Issa López.” (López is the showrunner of Night Country.)

Foster continued and thanked the crew she worked with in Iceland and her “partner in crime” Kali Reis, but her most notable praise went to the Indigenous people and stories that True Detective: Night Country is built upon.

“[Thanks] mostly to the Inupiaq and Inuit people of Northern Alaska, they just told us their stories and allowed us to listen,” Foster said. “That was just a blessing, it was love, love, love.

“When you feel that something amazing happens, it’s deep and wonderful, and it’s older than this place and this time. That’s just the message, that love and work equals art.” Jodie Foster concluded her speech by thanking her wife Alexandra Hedison, and left the stage to further applause.