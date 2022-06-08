—

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew were caught on a kiss cam during an LGBTQI baseball event to celebrate the Ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined by Gigi Gorgeous and her partner, Nats Getty. Gigi caught the kiss cam moment on video, sharing it on Instagram with her fans. The caption read: “caught on kiss cam with @itsjojosiwa oopsies”.

The former Dance Moms star came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community on social media in January last year. She lip synced to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way and showed off a new T-shirt with the words “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.” on her Instagram stories, amid speculation of her sexuality.

The LGBTQ+ Dodger Stadium event came two days before Siwa was awarded with the Next Gen Icon title at the West Hollywood Pride Parade. She will also be celebrating pride month by hosting Can’t Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together event.

JoJo Siwa On Coming Out

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, JoJo said that she had known since she was little that she was “never straight”.

“But I also was never like, ‘Oh, I’m gay,'” she says. “And I told myself for a long time… ‘If I have someone to come out with, then I will come out.'”

Siwa spoke with People magazine last year about what label felt like the best fit for her sexuality, stating that she liked the word queer as it felt all-encompassing.

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Breaking Up And Getting Back Together

Last month, the couple became official on Instagram when JoJo posted two pictures of the couple standing in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney world. She captioned the post, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….[heart emoji].”

So You Think You Can Dance judge spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her reconciling with Kylie, gushing about how it felt to be back in a relationship where she was happy and “very lucky to be loved. It’s been very nice,” she said.

“I think something that’s been great, is it’s been so honest, and I think that’s a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn’t. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it’s so real and it just feels like I/we got it right.”





