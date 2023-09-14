Josh Cavallo On Being A Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Josh Cavallo is the first Australian out gay active player in men’s professional football.

Cavallo appeared as a guest judge in last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three.

In a conversation with Star Observer, the Adelaide United football player shared his experience of meeting RuPaul, how the world of drag has influenced him over the years, and the possibility of doing drag himself one day.

A Moment He Will Never Forget

For Cavallo, being a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was a moment he will never forget.

“Being able to be invited to be a part of her show was absolutely an honourable moment for me,” Cavallo explained.

“Being the first professional gay footballer to come out, RuPaul is very inspirational to me.

“I didn’t have that person when I was younger, that guided me, that I could look up to, that was successful, that was gay, that was a footballer, that was male.

“So I had to look up to people like RuPaul and they’re a huge inspiration to me because RuPaul does it in the space of her world, the drag queen world, and the way she leads the way for them, and allows them to find their wings, and to find their careers, and be who they are, and be comfortable in their own skin.

“So to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was an unforgettable moment for me and it was just so nice to share that space with such an iconic person.”

With a laugh, he added, “I wish I could screen-record my eyes and we could watch it back and back and back again. It was honestly one of my dream things to do and on my bucket list.”

That and “obviously” playing in the English Premier League.

‘RuPaul Was Just The Sweetest’

Speaking about actually meeting RuPaul, Cavallo said, “When you see someone behind a screen, and when you see someone in person, they can come across quite differently, but RuPaul was just the sweetest.

“It was really nice to have that connection, to have a little chat, to see how we are together, and to see that RuPaul’s leading the space in her field in Drag Race and to see what I’m trying to do in football and lead the way in that way. It was just a really nice moment for us to come together, and to meet each other, and to get to know each other a little bit.”

A Future Drag Race Down Under Star?

When it comes to donning drag himself, Cavallo shared that, one of his friends, drag performer Jimi The Kween, has been nudging him to give it a try.

“One of my friends in Melbourne, Jimi The Kween, is an absolute cutie, and she wants to get me in drag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimi The Kween (@jimithekween)

He continued, “If there’s one person that’s gonna get me into drag, ever, it’s gonna be Jimi The Kween.”

“So, stay tuned for that one. You might see me on a Down Under episode one day,” he hinted with a giggle.

He revealed, however, that he does not have a drag name in mind and is open to suggestions.

Catch the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under this Friday on Stan.