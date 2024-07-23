Kamala Harris Endorsed By Charli XCX, Brands Campaign With ‘Brat’ Colours

Charli xcx has shown her support for newly announced Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who has in turn embraced the singer’s Brat era on her official campaign account.

The team @KamalaHQ, which is officially associated with the Harris campaign, have changed the header of the account to the now-iconic chartreuse green background and black text combo simply reading ‘kamala hq.’

Charli must’ve been made aware of the change in the account’s header, soon making the following decree to her followers that “kamala IS brat.”

The post has racked up nearly 300,000 likes, prompting people to reshare a number of edits that users have made putting moments from Harris’ career (such as that famous coconut tree story) over songs from the Brat era, including one from July 4 by user @ryanlong03.

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024

Though Charli is far from the only person to show her support for the new Presidential candidate, the Harris campaign embracing Charli’s aesthetic could prove to be a genuinely advantageous move for rallying young people to her cause.

The campaign move even made it to CNN, where a segment of The Lead with Jake Tapper discussed the Harris campaign so far. Reporter Jaime Gangel said: “For those who are not in the know, [Brat] is a cool thing… Kamala Harris has adopted that for her social media.”

Though it’s a somewhat baffling news segment, Tapper makes the astute observation that either Harris or some clever people who work for her are using this to appeal to younger voting audiences, especially Gen Z.

CNN talks about Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ themed campaign. pic.twitter.com/lBjbVEtZNf — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris’ entry into Presidential race

Joe Biden announced yesterday (July 22 in Australia) that he would not be seeking another Presidential term in November after numerous calls to resign after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27.

Biden announced the news on X/Twitter, and soon after announced his endorsement for his Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic party into the election. Key Democrats like Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have also expressed their support for Harris.

Other public figures like Jamie Lee Curtishave joined Charli xcx in providing their support to the Harris campaign so far as she prepares to take on Trump in November. Just 24 hours after launch, the campaign has raised $81 million, and Harris has suggested she’ll be relying on her past as a prosecutor in her strategy to defeat Trump.