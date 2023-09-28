Kylie Minogue’s Tension Races To UK Number 1

A week after Kylie Minogue dropped her eagerly awaited album Tension, it is already blazing the charts.

Her 16th studio album is leading the race by a substantial margin and is on its way to being crowned UK’s Official Number 1 album this week.

According to the Official Albums Chart Update, Tension was outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined. Tension is 35,000 UK chart units ahead of the previous week’s number 1 album Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts.

The official chart placings will be announced on Friday, but nothing stands in the way of Tension becoming Kylie’s ninth Number 1 album in the UK.

Chart Success

Australian Princess of Pop will become the first female artist to have a number 1 in five consecutive decades – Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018), Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (2019) and Disco (2020).

On the Official Trending Chart, Tension’s title track is placed at Number 11 and Hold On To Now has made its Top 20 debut at Number 15.

Earlier this year, with, Padam Padam peaking at Number 8, Kylie joined an exclusive club – one of only four female artists with a UK top 10 singles in five consecutive decades. The others in the club are Cher, Diana Ross and Lulu.

‘Response To Tension Overwehelming’

Kylie thanked her fans for the album’s success. “Lovers!!! The response to Tension has been overwhelming,” Kylie posted on social media. “Lovers, Thank you for showing up for me always. Tension holds some of my favourite memories and this is just the beginning,” she said in another post.

On ABC News Breakfast, Kylie teased an Australian tour after her Las Vegas residency ends in May 2024. “We’re looking at these things, we’re trying to make decisions. I’m trying to think of what to say right now! But I would love to tour. We’re just trying to figure it out.”





