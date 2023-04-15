Lady Gaga Becomes An Advisor To US President Joe Biden

Arts & Entertainment International News
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
April 15, 2023
Lady Gaga Becomes An Advisor To US President Joe Biden
Image: Chris Kleponis / CNP/Sipa USA

Lady Gaga has recently been appointed co-chairwoman of US President Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a position that will see her advising the president on cultural policy.

The Bad Romance singer will be serving on the committee alongside American Beauty gay director Bruce Cohen.

Lady Gaga isn’t a stranger to the White House, having sung at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration and campaigned alongside the president against the high levels of sexual assault seen on university campuses.

Fans In A Frenzy

This new position and how close to the White House she’s become has fans hoping that the singer will soon announce a run for the presidency.

“Gaga getting a public appointment and still using her stage name was a lil bit too iconic. If she ever runs for president, I want her to keep using Lady Gaga. Let’s call it the Gaga administration,” one fan wrote.

Advertisements

“At this rate [Lady Gaga] will become president in the future,” another wrote.

“We need Gaga as the vice-president, then president,” a third wrote.

Gaga’s Other Works In Politics

Lady Gaga’s work in politics also extended to witnessing the end of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell law, in which LGBT+ people were prevented from serving in the US military.

Lady Gaga will head up the committee, with support from other stars, including George Clooney, Jon Batiste, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington.

The committee will be returning since 2017 after all of the previous members had resigned in protest of Donald Trump’s lack of action against the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Velvet Rewired (Starring Marcia Hines) Opens In Melbourne This Month trending
April 15, 2023 | Aaron Little

Velvet Rewired (Starring Marcia Hines) Opens In Melbourne This Month
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Sponsored Content Stage What's on
Fans Call For Harry Potter TV Series Boycott Over JK Rowling’s Involvement 
April 14, 2023 | Christine Lai

Fans Call For Harry Potter TV Series Boycott Over JK Rowling’s Involvement 
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Gay Cowboy Film Starring Pedro Pascal And Ethan Hawke To Premiere At Cannes
April 14, 2023 | Christine Lai

Gay Cowboy Film Starring Pedro Pascal And Ethan Hawke To Premiere At Cannes
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Australian Church Calls For Ban On Gay Student Leaders
April 14, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Australian Church Calls For Ban On Gay Student Leaders
National News News
Jennifer Coolidge To Headline Vivid Sydney 2023
April 14, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Jennifer Coolidge To Headline Vivid Sydney 2023
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News News
The Worst Of American Politics: Dan Andrews Slams US-Style Attacks On Drag Performances
April 13, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

The Worst Of American Politics: Dan Andrews Slams US-Style Attacks On Drag Performances
National News News Victorian News