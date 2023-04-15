Lady Gaga Becomes An Advisor To US President Joe Biden

Lady Gaga has recently been appointed co-chairwoman of US President Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a position that will see her advising the president on cultural policy.

The Bad Romance singer will be serving on the committee alongside American Beauty gay director Bruce Cohen.

Lady Gaga isn’t a stranger to the White House, having sung at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration and campaigned alongside the president against the high levels of sexual assault seen on university campuses.

Fans In A Frenzy

This new position and how close to the White House she’s become has fans hoping that the singer will soon announce a run for the presidency.

“Gaga getting a public appointment and still using her stage name was a lil bit too iconic. If she ever runs for president, I want her to keep using Lady Gaga. Let’s call it the Gaga administration,” one fan wrote.

“At this rate [Lady Gaga] will become president in the future,” another wrote.

“We need Gaga as the vice-president, then president,” a third wrote.

Gaga’s Other Works In Politics

Lady Gaga’s work in politics also extended to witnessing the end of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell law, in which LGBT+ people were prevented from serving in the US military.

Lady Gaga will head up the committee, with support from other stars, including George Clooney, Jon Batiste, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington.

The committee will be returning since 2017 after all of the previous members had resigned in protest of Donald Trump’s lack of action against the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.