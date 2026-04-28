Oscar-winning actor and gay icon Laura Dern has joined season four of the HBO series The White Lotus following the departure of Helena Bonham Carter from the production. How come White Lotus casting announcements have become more exciting than the Oscars?

The announcement comes after Helena Bonham Carter exited the series shortly after filming began in France. According to reports, Dern will not take over Bonham Carter’s original role, with creator Mike White instead developing a new character specifically for her.

An HBO spokesperson previously confirmed Bonham Carter’s departure in a statement provided to several publications.

“It had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” the spokesperson said. “The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks.”

“HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Dern has previously collaborated with Mike White on the 2007 film Year of the Dog and the HBO comedy-drama Enlightened, which aired between 2011 and 2013. She also had a voice-only cameo in the second season of The White Lotus as the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli.

Season four of The White Lotus is currently filming in France, with locations reportedly including Cannes, St Tropez, Monaco and Paris. Reports indicate the season will partly centre on the Cannes Film Festival.

The upcoming season features an ensemble cast including Steve Coogan, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Heather Graham, Sandra Bernhard and Vincent Cassel.

The anthology series debuted in 2021 and has become known for its rotating cast and luxury resort settings, with previous seasons set in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand.