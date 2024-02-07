Trailer For Dramedy Series Palm Royale, Starring Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin, Released

The trailer for the period piece dramedy series Palm Royale, starring Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), Allison Janney (Hairspray), and Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace), has been released.

‘Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots’

According to the official synopsis, “Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, ‘Palm Royale’ asks the same question that still baffles us today: ‘How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’

“Set during the powder keg year of 1969, ‘Palm Royale’ is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

The series also stars Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), Julia Duffy (Newhart), and Kaia Gerber (Bottoms).

Speaking about the series in a post to social media, Martin wrote that he is “so excited to be part of this amazing show.”

Set to be released March 20 on Apple TV+, Palm Royale was created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and is based on the book Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.

New episodes will air every week until May 8.