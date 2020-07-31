—

In yet another covid-cancellation Los Angeles base musician Lauv has announced that the Australian and New Zealand leg of his ~how i’m feeling~ tour will be rescheduled to 2021. The announcement comes in response to government directives and the ongoing carnage caused by the pandemic.

The tour follows from the recent success of Lauv’s debut album of the same name. Having drawn praise from critics and fans alike the release of ~how i’m feeling~ was followed by the four track EPM Without You. The multiplatinum artist has also performed his song Modern Loneliness on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a message for his fans, Lauv said, “Australia and New Zealand see you next year! If u already have tickets, you’re good to hold onto those. Excited to come back to see u!”

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets; all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates – you do not need to do anything, your existing tickets will be valid for entry on the new dates.

In the meantime, fans can catch Lauv’s latest music video for Love Somebody, which was released this week, the song which premiered on MTV LIVE has since being released has surpassed 15 million stream.