Sit back and laugh the night away with the award-winning and critically acclaimed performers lined up for Queer Comedy! Supported by Creative Brimbank, this dazzling night of comedy will be hosted by the fabulous and unapologetically funny comedian, Lucy Best. The talented lineup features Annie Louey, Charlie Lewin, Sunanda Sachatrakul and Jaxson Garni. If you’re a fan of comedy and all things queer, or you’re just in need of a night filled with laughter, head down to the Bowery Theatre for a night you won’t regret.

Where: Bowery Theatre, 33 Princess Street, St Albans

When: February 9, 7:00 pm, doors 6:30 pm

Tickets: from $15