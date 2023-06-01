Matt Bomer And Jonathan Bailey Tease Sex Scenes In Gay Drama Fellow Travelers

June 1, 2023
Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) are set to play lovers in a new historical fiction miniseries by Oscar nominee and queer filmmaker Ron Nyswaner (My Policeman, Philadelphia).

The eight-episode Showtime series, called Fellow Travelers, which was adapted by Nyswaner, is based on the 2007 fictional novel of the same name by American novelist and essayist Thomas Mallon.

A Romance Amidst A ‘witchhunt For “Subversives and Sexual Deviants’

The romantic political thriller stars Bomer who plays Hawkins Fuller, a work-focused political operative. Bailey (Bridgerton) plays Tim Laughlin, a religious and idealistic young university graduate. 

The pair start a romance amidst the backdrop of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare witchhunt for “subversives and sexual deviants.”

According to Variety, the series will follow Laughlin and Fuller as they cross paths through the Lavender Scare of the 50s, “the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

‘Will Ring As Highly Authentic To Gay Men’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, producer Robbie Rogers talked about Bomer and Bailey’s onscreen chemistry and the movie’s sex scenes, which according to the article, “will ring as highly authentic to gay men, and mark uncharted territory for mainstream dramatic TV.”

 “Not that it will be shocking to people, but I hope when people watch it, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They really went for it,’” Rogers said. 

‘Every Single Sex Scene Is A Meticulous Examination of Power’

“The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance—and that is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk,” Bailey added. 

“Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power.” 

“I will be so interested to see how people respond to it, Bailey added.

“To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.” 

The series also stars Allison Williams (Girls), Chris Bauer (Sully), and Linus Roache (Homeland).

Fellow Travelers premiers this spring on Paramount+

