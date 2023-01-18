—

Everything is magic when you’re cooked like a crooked chook and feelin’ slick as chips! Prepare for a comedy-filled night that gets sexual, active and educational! ‘Matty B’s Naughty Island Adventure’ is an outrageous magical island-themed comedy show that will be sure not to disappoint. Matty B, the twinky little bush nymph, will be your guide and teacher as you traverse the magical island and unlock its hidden mysteries. This fantastical adventure-themed comedy special is for comedy and adventure fans.

Where: The Motley Bauhaus – Cabaret Stage, 118 Elgin St, Carlton

When: February 6-11, 8:45pm

Tickets: from $24