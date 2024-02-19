Meet Polyamorous Reality Show, Couple To Throuple’s Gay Couple

Hosted by Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, American reality dating show Couple to Throuple brings together four couples curious about polyamory with 14 singles, at a tropical resort.

At the end of the ten-episode season, the members of each couple choose to either commit to the throuple, go home together, or go home separately.

With the help of relationship expert Shamyra Howard, the couples explore each other’s “emotional and sexual boundaries,” when it comes to dating a third person.

“Each step along the way, they’re guided through the different things that happen, the different elements or dynamics that show up in any kind of relationship from that initial chemistry all the way to what potential commitment could look like,” Evans said, in an interview with USA Today.

‘I’ve already stepped away from the tradition’

The show’s only gay couple, Ashmal Ali, 27, and Rehman Bhatt, 31, will decided whether to bring Jonathan Intriago, 27, into their relationship.

In an interview with Chris Azzopardi, the Editorial Director of Pride Source Media, Ali shared how polyamory and his Queerness intersect.

He explained, “For me growing up, exploring my Queerness was already so out of the mold. It was already out of tradition. So it’s like just by being me, I’m already taking a step outside of what’s ‘normal’. Nothing else new feels like anything different because I’ve already stepped away from the tradition, so I’m way more open to everything else because I’m already doing something that’s not ‘normal’.”

Ali continued, “We hold ourselves back less. And I think now heterosexual people are being more open to it because they’re not taking the traditional roles of male-female in a relationship.”

Bhatt added, “I’m hoping that the more this topic and this way of having a relationship becomes more normalized, people will feel a lot more comfortable to talk about it, say publicly they’re in a polyamorous relationship, and feel a lot more comfortable to be themselves and try new things.”

‘We didn’t want people who just wanted to do this to get famous’

Executive producer Tom O’Brien shared, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what they were looking for when it came to choosing the couples.

“We were searching for people who had almost no polyamory experience, O’Brien said.

“To be completely honest, we just wanted people who are really authentically looking to open themselves to the experience. We didn’t want people who just wanted to do this to get famous.”

That was not the case when it came to choosing the 14 single people. Obrien said, “We were looking for people who had quite a bit [of experience with polyamory], although there were a few who had little, and were venturing into for the first time.”

Couple to Throuple is available on Hayu streaming service.