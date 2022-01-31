—

It’s official, henny. Streaming service Stan has confirmed that the original Drag Race Down Under judges will return for the filming of the second season of the Aussie spinoff series.

Australian comedian, Rhys Nicholson and RuPaul’s long-time sidekick, Michelle Visage will resume their roles as well as Mama Ru herself.

A New Batch Of Drag Queens

“I am thrilled to be back at the judging table for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2! The talent, heart and passion of these queens continues to surprise and inspire me. I’m beyond excited.” said Michelle Visage

“I am vibrating with excitement to be back, back, back again for another season of Down Under tomfoolery with my stage mother Ru and daddy Michelle. I’m so proud to be a part of this family and what a bloody privilege it is to see this new batch of girls take it to the runway and show the world what makes Australasian drag so special,” said Rhys Nicholson.

Advertisement RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens”

Filming In New Zealand

Earlier this month, Visage hinted on social that she was in New Zealand, where the series is being shot.

It became clearer, too, when Rhys Nicholson posted some of his own. The Melbourne-based entertainer also shared the news via his Twitter handle this morning.

Queer publication Gay Nation also reported that internet and social media sleuths had sighted both Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson in-and-about-town in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the news outlet, none of last year’s queens will be offered a spot as a contestant on season two, but season one winner, Kita Mean and her fellow Kiwi competitor, Anita Wigl’it will possibly make cameo appearances on the second season.

The cast and special guest judges are yet to be revealed as is the world premiere date on Stan and other streaming services.

