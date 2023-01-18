—

Everyone is welcome to strut down Fitzroy Street with ferocity and pride in this celebration of diversity and all things queer! The Pride march includes over 7,400 participants and around 45,000 people lining Fitzroy Street in St Kilda in support. Expect to see Dykes on Bikes, Boon Wurrung Elders and a Rainbow Aboriginal Float who will march alongside the Premier of Victoria.

Be sure not to miss the festivities following the march in Catani Gardens, where you can expect DJs and live performances!

Where: Fitzroy Street, St Kilda &; Catani Gardens Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West

When: February 5, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Tickets: free