Are you a fan of heavenly homosexual harmonies? Can’t get enough of sweet sapphic symphonists? Well lucky for you Homophonic! is back for its 13th year! Be sure to expect new classical chamber music written by some of the best LGBTQ+ composers. Come celebrate glorious queer composers from across Australia and indulge in the fabulous soundworld they’ve created. This is a night of queer classical music you should be sure not to miss.

Where: La Mama Courthouse, 349 Drummond St, Carlton

When: January 27-28, Friday and Saturday 8:00 pm, Saturday 2:00 pm

Tickets: from $20