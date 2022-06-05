My Fake Boyfriend is a neat little queer-themed rom-com coming to a Prime Video screen near you, with a few good laughs and a delicious crescendo of squirming tension as things get more and more outrageous.
Andrew needs to find a way to get his toxic ex-boyfriend out of his life and his best mate since school, Jake, along with their gal pal Kelly, decide to use the dubious power of social media to invent a new boyfriend for Andrew, which predictably, gets out of hand quickly.
Supported by a cast of people you vaguely recall from other supporting roles in other movies, they are led by the two main supporting roles, Rafi and Nico, with Samer Salem playing Rafi, a charming love interest appearing at just the wrong time and Marcus Rosner doing a truly magnificent job of playing Nico, one of the most odious characters, figuratively and literally, to appear in a gay rom-com.
Andrew, who all the craziness is based around is played with aplomb by Keiynan Lonsdale, who got his start in Australian television with an episode in All Saints and a re-occurring role in the last two seasons of the Australian teen drama series, Dance Academy, which led to a move to America and then success internationally with roles in The Flash, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Love, Simon and Legends of Tomorrow.
My Fake Boyfriend is available on Prime Video June 10
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment