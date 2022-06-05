—

My Fake Boyfriend is a neat little queer-themed rom-com coming to a Prime Video screen near you, with a few good laughs and a delicious crescendo of squirming tension as things get more and more outrageous.

Advertisement

Andrew needs to find a way to get his toxic ex-boyfriend out of his life and his best mate since school, Jake, along with their gal pal Kelly, decide to use the dubious power of social media to invent a new boyfriend for Andrew, which predictably, gets out of hand quickly.

Supported by a cast of people you vaguely recall from other supporting roles in other movies, they are led by the two main supporting roles, Rafi and Nico, with Samer Salem playing Rafi, a charming love interest appearing at just the wrong time and Marcus Rosner doing a truly magnificent job of playing Nico, one of the most odious characters, figuratively and literally, to appear in a gay rom-com.

Andrew, who all the craziness is based around is played with aplomb by Keiynan Lonsdale, who got his start in Australian television with an episode in All Saints and a re-occurring role in the last two seasons of the Australian teen drama series, Dance Academy, which led to a move to America and then success internationally with roles in The Flash, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Love, Simon and Legends of Tomorrow.

My Fake Boyfriend is available on Prime Video June 10