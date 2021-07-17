—

In The Key Of Q is a new podcast series featuring music and conversations with Queer musicians from around the world. Presented and produced by London-based Dan Hall, the show aims to celebrate these musicians, their lives and their music

“Music has always been the way that I have sought to find a sense of a belonging, I grew up in a house where music was always playing. Music is my go-to art form to find out how the world or my soul works.”

When asked about the motivations behind the podcast Hall said, “it very much grew out of lockdown for me. I had lost a job, and I’m not very good at sitting around doing nothing.”

However, lockdown wasn’t the only reason that Hall felt propelled towards presenting a podcast.

“I remember a really traumatic experience at school where we had a playground, and the boys were on one side and the girls were on the other. I didn’t want to play football with the boys, but the teachers wouldn’t let me play with the girls.” Hall says reflecting back to his time growing up.“It was a moment that really gave me a sense as an adult of wanting to do things that stop people feeling like they are alone.”

Hall explains that he was propelled to set up the podcast as a way of making peace with the teenage version of himself.

“When I was a teenager, I never had a problem with my own queer identity, but what was difficult was other people’s attitudes. What I looked for as a teenager was spaces where I could go to in my room, where I could celebrate my queer identity and hear queer stories reflected back at me in music, but there was very few.

“It’s also a way for me to discover new queer musicians and spread the word about them so that other people can find refuge and comfort in music.

“The podcast is also about allowing artists to just hold the stage, talk about happy things or sad things, where I come in is to just shape the conversation a bit. The show is never going to be about only getting big names in, to me someone who has 10 followers is as important as someone who has 20,000.”

In The Key Of Q publishes every Tuesday, or “Quesday” as Hall calls it, and is available at inthekeyofq.com and on most podcast platforms.