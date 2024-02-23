New Trailer Released For Queer Romantic Sports Comedy Challengers, Starring Zendaya

The new trailer for the Queer romantic sports comedy Challengers, starring Zendaya (Euphoria), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), and Mike Faist (West Side Story), has been released.

Directed by Queer film director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and written by American playwright and novelist Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers is set for release in Australia on April 24, 2024.

‘Not Having The Release Is A Good Thing Sometimes’

In the film Zendaya, O’Connor, and Faist play members of a love triangle.

The official synopsis reads, “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

In an interview with Empire last year, Zendaya talking about Guadagnino’s directing style.

Zendaya said, “What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire. There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

‘Beautifully Complex And Really Fucked-Up People’

In an interview with IndieWire in October 2022, Guadagnino said, “I don’t want to think much about Challengers. I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really fucked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great.”

He called the film “a fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis.”