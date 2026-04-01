There are so many little queer boys who are about to have their sexual awakening thanks to an incredibly caked up Nicholas Galitzine in the new He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

The newly dropped trailer for Masters of the Universe has presented us with the handsome Nicholas Galitzine using a magic sword to summon muscles and a loincloth, in his transformation from Prince Adam into He-Man.

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is a big-budget reboot of a 1987 film, which was based off a popular 1980s cartoon, which was based off a popular line of toys by Mattel. The premise of the show is that in a fantasy world of sword and sorcery, there is a handsome prince who can use a magic sword to get furiously massive in order to beat up a weird skeleton headed pervert named Skeletor.

The trailer of the new Masters of the Universe shows we’re getting a similar plot to the eighties film, with Adam (Galitzine) as a displaced prince raised on Earth, who yearns to return to a war-ravaged Eternia to face off against Skeletor (who, honestly, with those abs, can also get it).

He-Man also canonically wears a harness and a little leather skirt (and some harsh bangs), which makes sense when you remember that he has long been considered a gay icon. Author and professor Jarrett Neal described the original cartoon as having featured such “blatant homoerotic imagery [that] Mattel can [receive] credit for captivating an entire generation of gay men”. Men’s Health also identified gay men as one of the three core groups of adult collectors of He-Man toys, alongside bodybuilders and law-enforcement officers.

Galitzine, who shot to gay fame after playing a horny gay prince in Red White and Royal Blue, had to undergo a gruelling training regime to get so huge.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done; it was a daily challenge,” he told People. “But there is something incredibly empowering about committing to something so heavily. I’ve never had a challenge like that before, which really every single day you have to wake up and you can see the peak of the mountain vaguely, but especially when you’re bulking. I think it would be insincere for me to say that it was easy.”

The supporting cast, includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn,

The film has also proved its queer credentials, with a blink-and-you-miss-it joke in one of the teaser trailers, which showed a quick montage of Adam’s life on Earth where we see that at work, he’s got pronouns on his nameplate. The joke is obviously that He-Man is a name that inherently uses pronouns. This joke, of course, made idiots extremely grumpy.