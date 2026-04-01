Please Enjoy A Muscular Nicholas Galitzine In A Harness

Entertainment Movies & TV
Patrick Lenton
April 2, 2026
Please Enjoy A Muscular Nicholas Galitzine In A Harness
Image: Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

There are so many little queer boys who are about to have their sexual awakening thanks to an incredibly caked up Nicholas Galitzine in the new He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

The newly dropped trailer for Masters of the Universe has presented us with the handsome Nicholas Galitzine using a magic sword to summon muscles and a loincloth, in his transformation from Prince Adam into He-Man.

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is a big-budget reboot of a 1987 film, which was based off a popular 1980s cartoon, which was based off a popular line of toys by Mattel. The premise of the show is that in a fantasy world of sword and sorcery, there is a handsome prince who can use a magic sword to get furiously massive in order to beat up a weird skeleton headed pervert named Skeletor.

The trailer of the new Masters of the Universe shows we’re getting a similar plot to the eighties film, with Adam (Galitzine) as a displaced prince raised on Earth, who yearns to return to a war-ravaged Eternia to face off against Skeletor (who, honestly, with those abs, can also get it).

He-Man also canonically wears a harness and a little leather skirt (and some harsh bangs), which makes sense when you remember that he has long been considered a gay icon. Author and professor Jarrett Neal described the original cartoon as having featured such “blatant homoerotic imagery [that] Mattel can [receive] credit for captivating an entire generation of gay men”. Men’s Health also identified gay men as one of the three core groups of adult collectors of He-Man toys, alongside bodybuilders and law-enforcement officers.

Galitzine, who shot to gay fame after playing a horny gay prince in Red White and Royal Blue, had to undergo a gruelling training regime to get so huge.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done; it was a daily challenge,” he told People. “But there is something incredibly empowering about committing to something so heavily. I’ve never had a challenge like that before, which really every single day you have to wake up and you can see the peak of the mountain vaguely, but especially when you’re bulking. I think it would be insincere for me to say that it was easy.”

The supporting cast, includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn,

The film has also proved its queer credentials, with a blink-and-you-miss-it joke in one of the teaser trailers, which showed a quick montage of Adam’s life on Earth where we see that at work, he’s got pronouns on his nameplate. The joke is obviously that He-Man is a name that inherently uses pronouns. This joke, of course, made idiots extremely grumpy.

Masters of the Universe hits Australian cinemas on June 5, giving audiences just enough time to emotionally prepare for He-Man’s very buff return.

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