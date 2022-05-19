—

BROS, one of the first LGBTQ romantic comedies to be released by a major studio, has debuted its first NSFW trailer to online audiences after unspooling it at CinemaCon. The Universal Pictures film, starring Billy Eichner, is set to be released in cinemas on September 30.

The film tells the story of two commitment phobic gay men who fall in love. The campaign calls the film a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

BROS which is directed by Nicholas Stoller, stars Eichner (who co-wrote the script with Stoller), as a writer who slowly but irrevocably finds himself falling in love with a macho lawyer, played by Luke Macfarlane.

NSFW Trailer

The trailer introduces us to Bobby Leiber (played by Eichner), a podcaster who is being courted by a major film studio to write a gay rom-com. “Something a straight guy might like?” Leiber questions.

“Am I going to be in the middle of some high speed chase and all of a sudden fall in love with Ice Cube? Am I going to get butt fucked by Jason Momoa while worrying about a volcano?”

Eichner’s good friend Seth Rogan shared the trailer for the film on Twitter and said, “My dear friends made this film and it looks fucking hilarious!

The New York Times, Eichner said of the boundary pushing film; "it's infuriating that it took this long. And it's bizarre that it took this long. And it's confusing that it took this long."

First Gay Rom Com By A Major Studio

IT’S ABOUT TIME. #BrosMovie is here. ❤️ THIS TWEET TO GET THE NSFW TRAILER AND UPDATES FROM @brosthemovie NOW! pic.twitter.com/6if6b63AqH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2022

Eichner, in a statement released along with the trailer said, “While I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios.”

“I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in NY over 20 years ago,” continued Eichner. “And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me — and a real sign of progress — that the same studio making movies like Jurassic World and The Fast and the Furious is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films.”

“I wish we had a movie like BROS when I was a kid – but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!”

Get Him to the Greek, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bad Neighbours. The film also counts Judd Apatow amongst its producers.

The Entire Cast Is LGBTQI

BROS not only made headlines for it’s plot but also for the fact that the entire main cast is composed of LGBTQI actors. That diversity extends behind-the-camera with many of the production team also identifying as LGBTQ.

Harvey Fierstein, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Diaz, Amanda Bearse, Bowen Yang, Jai Rodriguez and TS Madison round out the Queer cast.

In an interview with Collider, Eichner said, “I think it’s the authenticity of the movie that’s making everyone, straight people, gay people really come alive when they see it and really be thrilled by it. And they think it’s funny, too. There was one straight guy at a test screening who loved the movie. He was like, “Yeah, the sex scenes were like Jackass. They made me a little uncomfortable, but it was so funny. I didn’t care.” And I was like, great, I’ll take it.”

“As you know, BROS is historic in several ways,” said Eichner in his trailer release statement. “It’s the first gay rom com ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles — even the straight roles — and apparently I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true.”

"But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it's like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022. I'm prouder of it than anything I've ever done – and I hope you'll be proud of it too."










