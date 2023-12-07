Out American actor Colman Domingo Opens Up About How He Met His Husband

Out American actor Colman Domingo has opened up in a new interview about how he met his husband.

Domingo, 54, is best known for starring in Euphoria, and the zombie apocalypse series Fear the Walking Dead.

A Missed Connections Ad

Speaking to Interview, Domingo shared the story of how he met his husband Raúl.

“We found each other 18 years ago,” Domingo said.

“We had this beautiful passing and he wrote a Missed Connections ad for me. It was before any of these apps and things like that.

“So it’s very innocent, just, ‘Saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.’ And I answer because I remember that interaction. I’m like, ‘That’s him. That’s the guy I’ve been thinking about for two days’.

‘I Told Him I Loved Him On Our First Date’

“We met up, and I told him I loved him on our first date. I have no chill. I was like, ‘I think I love you.’

He explained, “I’m just that nerd where I have the heart of a clown and I tell the person I love them immediately because why not? People think you need time to do it. I’m like, you need to do it immediately because time isn’t promised to us.

“So I told him I loved him and we’ve been together ever since.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Currently Starring In Rustin

Domingo is currently starring in Rustin. In the film, Domingo plays Queer Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin, who helped organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Rustin was directed by George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and was written by Julian Breece (When They See Us), Dustin Lance Black (Milk).

The film is produced by US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

He will also be starring in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which opens in Australia on January 25, 2024.