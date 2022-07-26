—

American comedian Jaboukie Young-White celebrated his 28th birthday by posting a nude to Instagram and then teaching us a lesson about body positivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie)

In a post to TikTok he talked about the photo and took issue with people commenting on his body.

In the video, Young-White said, “I love posting my body, but I hate people saying shit to me.”

“When people comment shit like, ‘Oh, wow, you really got over your COVID bod,’ or, ‘Oh, I see your hard work—you look so much better,’ projecting all of their own shit onto me.

‘The Body Was Never A Problem’

“Like, look, I know you don’t love yourself if you don’t look a certain way, but I always know that I’m hot and sexy. All the time. Listen, I might hate myself, but those are for mental and emotional reasons. The body was never a problem. It was never a problem.

He summed it up by saying, “Whatever the serving size is, it’s serving hot and sexy.”

Young-White was a correspondent on the comedy news program The Daily Show from 2018 – 2021. Later this year he will star in Disney’s animated sci-fi movie, Strange World in which he will play a queer character.

In a 2017 appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Young-White came out as queer and a year later during his second appearance on the show clarified that he identified as gay.