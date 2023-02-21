—

For nine days, sections of Crown and Riley Streets in Darlinghurst will be closed, creating a rainbow hub with daily stalls, performances, dining, and meet and chill area. At night, a stage in Crown St will host shows with even more entertainment on the weekends. On the last weekend of WorldPride, Oxford Street will also be closed for once-in-a-lifetime street party, all the way from Liverpool Street to Flinders Street.

When: Feb 24 – Mar 5

Where: Darlinghurst

Tickets: free