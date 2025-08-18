‘Priscilla’ Actor, Terence Stamp, Dies Aged 87

Terence Stamp, best known for his roles in Superman and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, has died aged 87.

A statement from his family confirmed he died on Sunday morning, though the cause is not yet known.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” they said. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.”

The London-born Stamp found success early on in his career, with his first major screen role in 1962’s Billy Budd earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

However, by the end of the decade, he was struggling to find roles, losing out to Sean Connery for James Bond, and being replaced for the lead role in Blow-Up by David Hemmings.

He was eventually brought back to Hollywood with an offer to portray the megalomanic leader of the Kryptonians, General Zod, in Superman and Superman II, opposite Christopher Reeve as the titular superhero.

Priscilla a clear stand out in Stamp’s career

Australians knew him best in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, where he played Bernadette Bassenger, a refined trans showgirl who had been convinced to star in a new show following her partner’s death.

The role was one of the more progressive representations of trans people for the time, and his work earned him nominations for both a BAFTA and Golden Globe.

“It was only when I got there, and got through the fear, that it became one of the great experiences of my whole career,” Stamp said. “It was probably the most fun thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

In preparation for the role, Stamp was taught to adopt the mannerisms of a drag queen and showgirl by one of Sydney’s ultimate showgirls, Robyn Lee, who died only two weeks ago. Lee even accompanied Stamp as he and the rest of the Priscilla cast took to Oxford Street in drag to practice for the film.

“Terence was so ladylike,” Lee said of the night in an interview for the 2015 ABC Priscilla documentary, Between a Frock and a Hard Place. “Sitting on the mezzanine like he was in a chic restaurant, just watching everything.”

Stamp was remembered by his Priscilla co-star, Guy Pearce, who took to social media on Sunday following his family’s announcement.

“Fairwell dear Tel,” he wrote on X. “You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way ‘Ralph’! xxxx”

Discussions had been swirling of a sequel to the iconic Australian film, with the original cast confirming they were on board.

“If we all feel that [the script] is worthwhile, then we’ll do it,” Pearce said last year in an interview with Deadline.

“We’re excited about it, but we won’t do it unless it feels right. We don’t want to ruin the original one.”