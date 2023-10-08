Queer American Musician Dorian Electra Releases Third Studio Album “Fanfare”

Renowned gender-fluid American musician, Dorian Electra, has released their highly anticipated third studio album “Fanfare.”

Released on Friday, October 6, “Fanfare” delves into Electra’s perception of celebrity idolism through their staple provocative and ambitious hyperpop sound.

Speaking with Star Observer, Electra shares their experience creating the album, blending multiple genres and freely expressing their sexuality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorian Electra (@dorianelectra)

Recently returning from Milan Fashion Week, walking in multiple shows, Electra says its been a stressful yet exciting time.

“It’s been amazing… the number of people that I’ve met in the past few weeks, also the square miles that I have traversed,” they laugh.

“Obviously exhausting and stressful too, that’s the honest reality,” they explain.

“It’s funny because you do all this crazy work to make it look like you lead this effortless, glamorous life and it’s just not true. You know, I think, that’s the norm for people.”

“It has been stressful, but also I have a lot of gratitude about it,” says Electra.

“How Quickly Love Turns To Hate”

Following their thoughts of their own public perception, album “Fanfare” explores similar themes surrounding celebrity culture. Electra notes the nature of “how quickly love turns to hate” amongst some fanbases.

“Fandom in general [is] amazing, with community building, beautiful people expressing their creativity, and that I love, it’s amazing,” says Electra.

“I was a big ‘stan’ when I was growing up, before that word was in common use, so I understand that perspective… making fan art, making fan music videos and waiting outside the concert since 3:00 PM, stuff like that.”

Noting these “parasocial relationships” between celebrities and fans, Electra says, “our loneliness is on the rise and people feel like they can supplement their social interaction with their favourite podcaster or keeping up with their favourite celebrity, and it’s a one sided safe interaction.”

Electra’s analysis of the psychological and sociological impact of celebrities sparked “Fanfare” into reality.

Music and Sexuality

Whilst they have typically explored their own gender-fluidity and sexuality throughout their work, seen within albums “Flamboyant” (2019) and “My Agenda” (2020), Electra celebrates sexual freedom within “Fanfare.”

“Some of my favourite music… Is music that kind of makes you feel sexy or is sexually interesting.”

“Music and sexuality are so intertwined,” Electra explains.

Electra taps into their own sexuality and the “abstract way” which music can celebrate one’s own sexual desires.

“I want to make music that makes people see sexuality in new ways,” they continue. “You can be creative with sexuality and we’re all socialised, in many ways, to be sexual and act in certain ways according to your gender identity or this or that. I kind of just find that so boring.”

Recalling songs from the album, “Sodom & Gamorrah” and “Puppet,” Electra says that there isn’t enough songs discussing “anal sex or like having sex with your hands.”

“There should be an anthem for that cause I don’t always relate to all of the mainstream [themes] all the time. So I kind of wanted to make something for that,” they explain.

Blending Genres And Influences

Electra is known for their hyperpop sound, typically leaning towards rock and electronic dance music influences. “Fanfare” brings a grand and symphonic aesthetic inspired by their upbringing.

“I’ve really tapped into a lot of the influences that I had growing up as a kid, which were rock music [and] classic rock. My dad took me to a lot of [rock] shows. My mom was like a big Bowie fan and Alice Cooper [fan].”

Specifically referencing one of their favourite tracks “Yes Man,” Electra says, “There’s also elements of musical theatre… specifically ‘Les Mis’ [which] is my favourite musicals, and just kind of the epic-like qualities of that.”

“I’m really curious to know what people are gonna think. I mean it’s giving Les Mis and then as a whole it’s basically like a small rock opera, in one song.”

Electra continues to go back to their “roots” from previous albums, honing in on “crazy” electronic and orchestral sounds, which has been a “fun” experience.

Describing the album, Electra says, “It’s epic. It’s out of its mind. It’s got a little bit of something for everyone.”

In anticipating the new release and upcoming live performances, Electra confirms that Australia is a part of future tour plans.

Whilst unable to confirm dates yet, they say “there definitely will be something in 2024 because I [have] to come down.”

“It’s just the energy down there [Australia] is just incredible. And I’m so excited to come back,” says Electra.

Album “Fanfare” is out now, available on all major streaming platforms.