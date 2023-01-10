—

The Queer Comedy Gala is the premier comedy night of the festival! You can expect to see an all-star cast of some of Australia’s very best queer comedians, all in one event. For comedy lovers, this night is the night to laugh loudly and of course, proudly, as you enjoy the line-up of 8 gifted stand-up acts. This event completely sold out at last year’s Midsumma, so if you’re in need of a laugh, be sure to get in quick so you don’t miss out on this night of queer comedy!

Where: Pride of our Footscray Community Bar, 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray

When: February 2, 7:30pm

Tickets: from $24