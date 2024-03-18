Queer Comedy Thriller Dead Hot, Starring Bilal Hasna Available To Stream

Queer comedy thriller series Dead Hot, starring Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary), is now available to stream.

Written and created by Charlotte Coben (Fool Me Once) and directed by Sam Arbor (Heartstopper) and David Sant (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Dead Hot was released on Prime Video on March 1.

The official synopsis for the six-part series reads, “Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot [Hasna] and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother. It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.

“When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets…it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.”

The cast of the series includes Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Layla), Vivian Oparah (I May Destroy You)Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Peter Serafinowicz (The School for Good and Evil), Rosie Cavaliero (Funny Woman), Rebekah Murrell (The Pact) Alan Turkington (Heartstopper), and Brandon Fellows (The Stranger).

Queer Authenticity

In a recent interview with Attitude, Hasna spoke about Arbor’s contribution to the series, saying that Arbor is “dedicated to making Queer work from a queer perspective.”

Hasna shared how “exciting” it is to be contributing to the growing list of Queer characters.

He said, “With Queer characters, we’re seeing more and more of them, but still a massive deficit, like, decades of a deficit. So, it’s quite exciting to play a character like this because you feel like you’re contributing to something more significant than if you’re playing a character that we’ve seen before.”

Hasna added, “I hope people who look like me, who identify as queer can see themselves in that character as well.”

Dead Hot is available on Prime Video and is also set to be released on the digital platform Tubi later this year.